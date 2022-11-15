Explainer | 'Toro Jubilo' a fiesta or a grotesque tradition from the stone ages?

Where is it celebrated, and why?

The centuries-old festival is typically celebrated in the second week of November in the medieval town of Medinaceli. As per the Medinaceli City Council website the most widespread opinion is that the celebration has Celtiberian origins.

"The rite would be commemorating the victory of the Celtiberians over the Carthaginians at the battle of Hélice (Elche, Alicante), in 229 BC" in which it is believed that the Celtiberian leader Orison launched used oxen carrying bundles of burning straw on their antlers, to force Carthaginian besiegers' disbandment.

Another possible theory as per the website is the tradition might come from primitive "Mithraic solar rites, linked to telluric cults, in which the regenerative and fecundating quality of the sun, the bull and fire was represented, as opposed to the passive and inert quality of the moon."

The bull and the fire are believed to represent strength and purification, "united in a pagan communion".

Image credit: @AnimaNaturalis/Twitter

(Photograph:Twitter)