Explainer-A guide to the Philippines election this year

Updated: May 06, 2022, 12:26 AM(IST)

The Philippines holds an election on Monday to decide thousands of positions across the archipelago, including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years. (Text: Reuters)

What's being decided?

The election will choose a president, vice president, 12 senators, 300 lower house legislators, and about 18,000 officials across 7,600 islands, including mayors, governors and their deputies.

About 67.5 million of the Southeast Asian nation's 110 million population are eligible voters and most ballots will be cast on election day, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (2200-1100 GMT).

Each voter must select one candidate for each post, from president, vice president and senate, all the way down to their local district councillors. Winners serve three-year terms, except for the president, vice president and senators, who serve six years.



(Photograph:Reuters)