Explained: What is Monkeypox? Its causes, symptoms and treatment

Updated: May 19, 2022, 01:10 PM(IST)

Scroll to read about its causes, symptoms and why its cases are rising in Europe:

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox infection. Despite its name, the virus is no longer spread by monkeys.

What is monkeypox and its causes

The disease was originally first discovered in 1958, when two similar virus outbreaks occurred in groups of monkeys that were used for research.

The virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which belongs to Poxviridae family. The Orthopoxvirus genus includes the Variola virus (causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in vaccine for smallpox) and the cowpox virus.

This virus can spread for a variety of reasons, as per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

One reason for its spread is when a person comes in touch with an infected human or an animal. When an infected animal’s blood or bodily fluids or pox lesions come in contact with skin, such as scratches, bites, animals to human virus transmission happens.

It can also be transmitted from person-to-person but this is very rare. This transmission happens when an individual comes in touch with an infected person. By touching an infected person’s sores, you too can become infected.

The virus can be transferred through sneezing, coughing and airborne droplets.



(Photograph:AFP)