Muslims all across the world are preparing for the Eid al-Fitr festival as Ramadan, the month of fasting, draws to an end. The dates for this year's events are May 2 and 3.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the essential laws that believers must follow, and it is especially important during Ramadan. During Ramadan, no food or drink, including water, can be consumed during daylight hours, making it a difficult challenge.

Scroll to read more: