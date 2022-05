Explained: Baby formula shortage in US and what Biden administration is doing

Updated: May 20, 2022, 12:58 AM(IST)

As per the experts, this is the most severe shortage of baby formula in years.

In the United States, baby formula has been in limited supply, jeopardising the health of infants. Reportedly, this has been caused by the global supply chain crisis and a large scale production recall after two babies died due to bacterial infection following the intake of the infant formula.

Cause of crisis

Abbott Laboratories, the maker of popular baby formula, closed its manufacturing site in Sturgis, Michigan after four infants suffered bacterial infections from the formula, of which two died.

This led to a federal investigation. The formula was later found to be cleared but the production has yet to resume. This increased existing scarcity due to supply chain issues and labour shortage as well, news agency AFP reported.

Due to the scarcity, people have been suggesting trying other brands, but parents are specific about how it tastes.

A formula needs to have good taste and should not cause any problems such as constipation in children.

