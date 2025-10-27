/Explained: All about Russia's Burevestnik, the nuclear-powered cruise missile 'no one else in the world possesses'

Putin unveils Russia’s “Flying Chernobyl” — the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile. Here's all you need to know about its specifications, range and why it might be one of Russia’s most advanced weapons.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (Oct 26) announced the successful final test of Burevestnik missile, aka the “Flying Chernobyl”, a new nuclear-powered cruise missile that Russia claims has “unlimited range”. What exactly is the “Flying Chernobyl”? Specifications and more, here’s all you need to know.
Putin on Sunday announced the successful final test of Russia’s new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, popularly known as “Flying Chernobyl”, describing it as a “unique creation that no one else in the world possesses”.
Putin originally announced that Russia was developing the Burevestnik missile, also known by its NATO designation SSC-X-9 Skyfall, in 2018.
According to Putin, 9M730 Burevestnik can evade all defence systems. It also boasts an impressive notional range of up to 20,000 km (12,400 miles), according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
According to AFP, citing Russia's military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, during its last test on October 21, the missile flew for 15 hours straight. However, this impressive flight is not the upper limit for the weapon, insisted Gerasimov. It is propelled by a nuclear-powered engine, which theoretically grants the missile unlimited range.
The missile can be used at any distance, that too with guaranteed precision, revealed Gerasimov. “The technical characteristics of the Burevestnik allow it to be used with guaranteed precision against highly protected sites located at any distance,” said Russia's military chief of staff.