Exist, persist, resist: Global pride complements Black Lives Matter movement

From New York City to London, supporters of the LGBTQ+ community and Black Lives Matter movement have marched the streets together to join causes.

Centre of event

Global Pride, the first-ever worldwide gathering of the LGBT+ community, has announced it will put Black Lives Matter at the centre of their event.

The event will be a ray of light amid the global coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately affecting the people belonging to the LGBT community.

(Photograph:Reuters)