Exist, persist, resist: Global pride complements Black Lives Matter movement
From New York City to London, supporters of the LGBTQ+ community and Black Lives Matter movement have marched the streets together to join causes.
Centre of event
Global Pride, the first-ever worldwide gathering of the LGBT+ community, has announced it will put Black Lives Matter at the centre of their event.
The event will be a ray of light amid the global coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately affecting the people belonging to the LGBT community.
Common demand for change
The LGBTQ+ community and the Black Lives Matter movements have taken to the streets together in cities across the country over the last week to march for change.
Following the death of George Floyd in late May and the beginning of Pride month in June, activists have come together to elevate the voices of Black LGBTQ+ individuals and shed light on issues like discrimination, police brutality, and racism.
Parallels
Both the Stonewall riots and Black Lives Matter are similar because they were both a result of repression and oppression and started in the form of a protest against the concept of superiority.
The first Gay Pride march was held in 1970 in New York, to mark the first anniversary of the city's Stonewall riots, a landmark event in the gay rights struggle.
Rallies to show support
From New York City to Los Angeles, rallies to support All Black Lives and Black trans lives have drawn thousands of people to the streets.
The protests followed a devastating week in which two Black trans women, Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells of Philadelphia and Riah Milton of Liberty Township, Ohio, were found dead.
Aiming to attract
