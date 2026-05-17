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Exactly how much extra the latest milk hike will cost your family in a year

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: May 17, 2026, 14:56 IST | Updated: May 17, 2026, 14:56 IST

The Rs 2 per litre milk price hike adds Rs 1,460 in extra yearly expenses for a family consuming two litres daily. Combined with costlier paneer and curd, the total annual burden approaches Rs 2,000.

Rs 2 Per Litre
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(Photograph: AI)

Rs 2 Per Litre

The recent price revision increases the cost of pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre across standard variants. For an average household, this small daily increment adds up to a noticeable expense when calculated over a monthly or yearly billing cycle.

Rs 1,460 Yearly Increase
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rs 1,460 Yearly Increase

If your family consumes two litres of milk daily, you will pay an extra Rs 4 every day. Over a full calendar year, this translates to an additional household expenditure of Rs 1,460 strictly on basic liquid milk.

Rs 120 Monthly Impact
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rs 120 Monthly Impact

Looking at a standard 30-day billing cycle, a two-litre daily requirement will inflate your monthly grocery budget by Rs 120. Larger families with a consumption of three litres a day will see a Rs 180 monthly spike in their bills.

Rs 730 For 1 Litre
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rs 730 For 1 Litre

Smaller households or individuals consuming just one litre of milk daily are not exempt from the inflation. This demographic will face an extra cost of Rs 60 per month, totalling Rs 730 extra over 12 months.

3.5 Per Cent Jump
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3.5 Per Cent Jump

The Rs 2 hike represents an approximate 3.5 per cent increase on the retail price of standard milk. This rate aligns with the broader food inflation trends impacting the cost of cattle feed and regional dairy logistics.

Rs 10 Paneer Hike
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(Photograph: AI)

Rs 10 Paneer Hike

Milk remains the primary raw material for daily dairy staples. Consequently, local shops often pass on their increased procurement costs, leading to a Rs 5 to Rs 10 increase per kilogram for fresh paneer, curd, and butter.

Rs 2,000 Total Burden
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(Photograph: AI)

Rs 2,000 Total Burden

When combining the extra Rs 1,460 spent on liquid milk with the increased costs of related daily dairy products, the impact is severe. An average family faces a total estimated yearly financial burden approaching Rs 2,000.

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