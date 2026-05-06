/Ex-FedEx driver sentenced to death for gruesome murder of 7-year-old girl

On 5 May, 2026, former FedEx driver Tanner Horner was sentenced to death for killing a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand. The sentencing came after a month-long trial in Fort Worth, Texas. Horner did not visibly react when the judge read the sentence, according to a livestream of the court proceedings. The case drew attention due to the nature of the crime and the age of the victim.