/Ex-FedEx driver sentenced to death for gruesome murder of 7-year-old girl

Former FedEx driver Tanner Horner has been sentenced to death for the abduction and murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand. The courtroom saw disturbing evidence and testimonies in the month-long trial.
On 5 May, 2026, former FedEx driver Tanner Horner was sentenced to death for killing a 7-year-old girl, Athena Strand. The sentencing came after a month-long trial in Fort Worth, Texas. Horner did not visibly react when the judge read the sentence, according to a livestream of the court proceedings. The case drew attention due to the nature of the crime and the age of the victim.
Horner, 34, admitted to the crime in April, just as his trial began. He pleaded guilty to two counts, capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. Following his guilty plea, the trial focused on deciding his punishment of either life in prison without parole or death penalty.
He was working as a FedEx delivery driver who went to the girl’s home to deliver a package with a Christmas gift of barbie dolls. Investigators said Horner accidentally struck the child with his delivery truck and panicked, taking her into the vehicle, where later killed her. The medical examiner said she died from blunt force trauma, smothering and strangulation.
Athena’s body was found naked in the Trinity River, about 10 miles from her house. During the trial, the jury heard a chilling audio recording of the abduction and murder, taken from within the delivery van. At one point, he could be heard telling the girl, “You’re really pretty”. The recording captured sounds of the attack, including screaming, crying, and choking.
The defence team’s case painted a picture of his life where his parents struggled with substance abuse, he had a history of mental illness, was living with autism and was reportedly exposed to high lead levels. The prosecution’s case included a graphic video, an audio recording, as well as testimony from Strand’s parents and her school teacher.
Athena Strand’s uncle delivered an emotional victim impact statement in court. He addressed Horner, saying, “You did not just take a life, you destroyed a family”. He added, “You took a little girl who trusted the world and repaid that innocence with violence.”