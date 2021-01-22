Ex-Desert Knight 21: Rafale jets spearhead India, France air exercise at Jodhpur

Rafale fighter jets at Jodhpur

Sources told PTI that the exercise is in addition to the "Garuda" series and is indicative of the eagerness between the two sides to further enhance mutual cooperation,

They said the French forces are currently deployed in Asia as part of their "Skyros Deployment", and will transit through India.

In a boost to its strike capability, the IAF received the first batch of five Rafale jets in July last year, nearly four years after the government inked an agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. A second batch of three Rafale fighter jets joined the IAF in November.

Photo Courtesy: IAF

(Photograph:Others)