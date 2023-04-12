Every upcoming Marvel movie! The Marvels, Avengers 5, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, & more

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in dire straits at the moment. The last entry in MCU, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was a mixed bag with critics, and was nothing to write home about at the box office either. Whatever your opinion of the film, you will not have to wait long for the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is the beauty of MCU. Even if you did not like a particular film, the next installment is nearly always just around the corner. This year only, we have two more films to go: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and The Marvels. Let's look at all the upcoming MCU movies that have been announced so far.



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: May 5, 2023

James Gunn has made it clear that the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie will also be the last, at least from him. The series will cap off the franchise and the story of the titular heroes Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis ( Pom Klementieff) and Groot (Vin Diesel). The film will also introduce Adam Warlock, a popular character in comics, with Will Poulter donning the role. Chukwudi Iwuji, Daniela Melchior, Maria Bakalova, and Nico Santos also star.



(Photograph: Others )

The Marvels: November 10, 2023

Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel as well as 2022's TV series Ms Marvel, will boast of three superheroes — Brie Larson's Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau (Captain Marvel), and Kamala Khan or Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani). Samuel L Jackson will also reprise the role of Nick Fury.



(Photograph: Others )

Captain America: New World Order: May 3, 2024

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers retired at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame when he returned after living an entire life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), his lady love separated across time, and chose Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as his successor by gifting him the iconic vibranium shield. Julius Onah, known for The Girl Is in Trouble, The Cloverfield Paradox, and Luce will helm the movie.



(Photograph: Others )

Thunderbolts: July 26, 2024

A Thunderbolts movie is also in development. Marvel's answer to DC's Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts is a team made up of supervillains-turned-heroes. Jake Schreier will direct, with Eric Pearson penning the screenplay. Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Florence Pugh’s Yelena will turn up.



(Photograph: Others )

Blade: September 6, 2024

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will debut in MCU with a movie on Blade, the half-human and half-vampire superhero. The film was going to be directed by Bassam Tariq, but he quit the project. While Ali has not been seen in the role till now in MCU, we did hear his voice in a post-credit scene in Chloe Zhao's Eternals. An Africa-American man, Blade (real name Eric Brooks) is ironically a vampire hunter, ironically because he is a half-vampire himself.



(Photograph: Others )

Deadpool 3: November 8, 2024

We know Ryan Reynolds will be back with Deadpool 3. The R-Rating of the film, which allows explicit sex and violence, was endangered since Disney does not usually hold with it. But it was later confirmed that Merc with a Mouth movies, at least, will continue to be rated R. Shawn Levy, who has directed Reynolds in Free Guy and more recently, The Adam Project, is helming the movie. The film will feature a team-up between Deadpool and Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman returning to the role.



(Photograph: Others )

Fantastic Four: February 14, 2025

When Disney bought Fox, it subsumed several properties, including Fantastic Four and X-Men. Now Deadpool can rub shoulders with Spider-Man and Professor X can teach America Chavez how to control her powers. We know a movie on Fantastic Four is in development. Earlier Jon Watts, the director MCU's Spider-Man films was set to direct Fantastic Four, but he bowed out in favour of doing a Star Wars movie.



(Photograph: Others )

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: May 2, 2025

The next Avengers movie is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. There is an entire storyline called Kang Dynasty in Marvel Comics. And we know Kang the Conqueror was in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but he died. Though, there are potentially infinite number of Kang variants in the multiverse. We already saw Jonathan Majors playing a gentler variant of him called He Who Remains in the finale of Loki season 1.Found inside Citadel at the End of Time, He wanted Loki and Sylvie about his less-than-kind variants who can potentially wreak havoc on the multiverse.



(Photograph: Others )

Avengers: Secret Wars: May 1, 2026

After The Kang Dynasty, the entire MCU will come together for Avengers: Secret Wars. There have been two big crossovers events in Marvel Comics called Secret Wars, one in 1984 and the second in 2015. The original was the first ever crossover in Marvel Comics that brought together all the properties in one giant storyline. A mechanical ring mysteriously appeared in New York's Central Park and the superheroes found themselves lured to it. But when they came near, they are transported to a realm called Battleworld. It was later revealed that Beyonder, an insanely powerful cosmic entity, has spirited away a group of superheroes and supervillains in a battle between good and evil. Beyonder, you see, is just curious who would ultimately win. In the 2015 version, the main Marvel Universe was destroyed and other alternate universes' earth began to combine to form Battleworld. As one can tell, adapting Secret Wars will be a tall order indeed, one that surpasses anything seen in the MCU until now.



(Photograph: Others )

Armor Wars: No release date

In the Armor Wars comics storyline, Tony Stark discovers that his technology has been stolen and used to create dangerous weapons. He sets out to track down the stolen technology and stop its misuse, leading him into conflict with other superheroes and villains who have been using the technology for their own purposes. In MCU, it will be Don Cheadle's War Machine who is the protagonist.



(Photograph: Others )

Shang-Chi 2: No release date

Simu Liu's Chinese-American superhero will be back in the second instalment, also directed by Dustin Daniel Cretton. Awkwafina will likely return as Katy as well. The villain might be Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Shang-Chi's sister, who now leads the Ten Rings organisation.



(Photograph: Others )