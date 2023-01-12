Every major video game movie, TV show in development: 'The Last of Us', 'Death Stranding', 'Borderlands'

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

All of a sudden, video game adaptations are all the craze in Hollywood these days. Video game movies and TV shows have had a historically bad reputation and for good reason. Most writers and directors have not been able to crack the code. What worked in video games, which are first and foremost interactive, would not necessarily work in film or television, which are passive forms of entertainment. Sure, there have been successes, but for every video game movie that worked, perhaps ten failed. HBO's 'The Last of Us' is almost here, and is the latest video game adaptation in the TV medium. Here is every upcoming video game adaptation to keep an eye out for. Note that I am not considering sequels or next seasons of already existing adaptations.

'The Last of Us'

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, 'The Last of Us' comes from 'Chernobyl' creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the creative director and writer of the eponymous video game on which the series is based. The Last of Us' video game is considered one of the best games of all time, which won a number of Game of the Year awards. So the expectations from the series are high. And thus far, the series has received a universally positive response from critics. 'The Last of Us' premieres on January 15.



'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Though not technically based on a video game, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' is based on Dungeons & Dragons, a role-playing board game that did inspire a series of extremely popular RPG games. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, known for the hit comedy film ‘Game Night’, the film features a team of thieves with each representing a different class of character the players can choose in the games: Bard, Barbarian, Paladin, Sorcerer, and Druid. 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' releases on March 31, 2023.



'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', as the self-explanatory title says, is a movie on the classic 'Super Mario Bros' games. The film features Chris Pratt voicing Mario, an Italian plumber and the primary protagonist of the games who goes on various adventures to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy in the film) from the clutches of evil Bowser (Jack Black). Charlie Day voices Luigi, Mario's younger brother. You can watch the trailer below. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' looks like a good time, and features nods to the classic games. 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' releases in the United States on April 7, 2023, and in Japan on April 28.



'Gran Turismo'

Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Turismo' is based on the racing video game series of the same name. The film stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou. It releases on August 11, 2023.



'Borderlands'

Craig Mazin as one of the writers with 'The Last of Us'. Roth is the co-writer.



'Bioshock'

A movie on 2K Games' 'Bioshock' games is also in development. Francis Lawrence of 'The Hunger Games' trilogy is directing. Michael Green ('Logan') is writing the script. The details are scarce as of now.



'Fallout'

A TV series on the 'Fallout' video game series is coming from the creators of 'Westworld': Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.



'Death Stranding'

Hideo Kojima's divisive but mostly acclaimed and path-breaking video game 'Death Stranding' will get a movie adaptation. The thing is, the game itself is pretty cinematic and even boasts of an A-list Hollywood cast.



