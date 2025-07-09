/All the wildfires burning right now - List of Countries battling blazes

Wildfires have engulfed nations across the world as a heatwave triggers a dry atmosphere. Several countries are in the midst of raging wildfires, while others have witnessed a short blaze, but the fuse can ne re-lit at any time again because of the hot weather.
Wildfires are raging across the world right now as the heat takes a toll on dry land. Europe is battling massive wildfires, with France and Spain in the eye of the storm. The Marseille airport was shut on Tuesday as winds fanned out the fires triggered by the heatwave. Scientists say human-induced climate change is increasing the intensity, length and frequency of extreme heat that fuels forest fires. Besides Europe, there are more countries witnessing wildfires.
Several forest fires have raged in recent days in southern France. On Tuesday, another fire started north of France's second-largest city, Marseille. It started in a vehicle in the area of Pennes-Mirabeau on the road to the airport. Smoke billowing from it forced the airport in Marseille to close the runways. At least 400 people have been evacuated and 63 houses have been damaged in Marseille. Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan on X warned residents the fire was now "at the doors of Marseille".
A wildfire is raging in Spain in Tarragona Province in Catalonia. Earlier in the week, a deadly wildfire in Catalonia, Spain, claimed two lives and burned 16,000 acres of land as heatwave continues unabated. Large parts of Spain are on high alert for wildfires. Catalonia’s regional firefighting service said that firefighters have been battling a blaze in a remote area near the village of Pauls with gusts of wind reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour.
Wildfires have taken over the Mediterranean. On Friday (4 July) a wildfire broke out near the Greek capital, Athens. The country was put on high alert for wildfires due to increased temperatures and strong winds. Thousands of tourists and locals were forced to flee hotels and guesthouses in a resort on the popular island of Crete on Wednesday. Hot dry weather in Greece has heightened the risk of a repeat of the summer wildfires that have hit the country in recent years.
In Turkey, two wildfires broke out near Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city. Three villages each affected by the two wildfires were evacuated. A forest worker in the same area died as he battled the blazes, the country's agriculture minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on X. Both the fires were caused by power cables, Izmir governor Suleyman Elban said.
In Syria, some 100 square kilometres of forest "turned to ash" because of wildfires. Firefighters from neighbouring Jordan reached Syria on Sunday to battle a fourth day of blazes in the province of Latakia. High temperatures, strong winds, rugged mountainous terrain in the coastal province and the danger of explosive war remnants have made things worse.