/All the wildfires burning right now - List of Countries battling blazes

Several forest fires have raged in recent days in southern France. On Tuesday, another fire started north of France's second-largest city, Marseille. It started in a vehicle in the area of Pennes-Mirabeau on the road to the airport. Smoke billowing from it forced the airport in Marseille to close the runways. At least 400 people have been evacuated and 63 houses have been damaged in Marseille. Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan on X warned residents the fire was now "at the doors of Marseille".