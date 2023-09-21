Every American Horror Story season ranked: From Murder House to Apocalypse

Source: Others

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

American Horror Story: Delicate is here. Before you jump in, though, t's the perfect moment to revisit the spine-tingling journey through the series' previous seasons. Often shortened to AHS, it has been a hallmark of horror television, impressing audiences with its ever-evolving narratives and unforgettable characters. Join us as we rank each season, from the haunted Murder House to the unsettling Asylum, exploring the nightmarish tales that have cemented this anthology series as a modern horror classic.



1. American Horror Story: Asylum (Season 2)

Many fans and critics consider this season to be one of the best in the series, and I agree. It featured a gripping storyline set in an insane asylum and delved into themes of madness, science fiction, and horror.



(Photograph: Others )

2. American Horror Story: Murder House (Season 1)

The first season set the tone for the series with its haunted house premise and complex characters. It introduced viewers to the twisted world of American Horror Story.



(Photograph: Others )

3. American Horror Story: Coven (Season 3)

This season focused on witches and voodoo in New Orleans. It combined horror with elements of witchcraft and folklore, making it a standout season for many fans.



(Photograph: Others )

4. American Horror Story: Freak Show (Season 4)

Set in a circus freak show in the 1950s, this season explored themes of otherness and society's treatment of those who are different.



(Photograph: Others )

5. American Horror Story: Hotel (Season 5)

Hotel featured a vampire-like character named the Countess, played by Lady Gaga, and explored themes of addiction, decadence, and the supernatural in a haunted hotel.



(Photograph: Others )

6. American Horror Story: Roanoke (Season 6)

This season took on a found-footage style and explored the mysteries surrounding the Roanoke Colony. It was a departure from previous seasons in terms of format and narrative.



(Photograph: Others )

7. American Horror Story: Cult (Season 7)

Cult explored the aftermath of the 2016 US presidential election and the rise of a cult leader. It delved into themes of fear, manipulation, and extremism.



(Photograph: Others )

8. American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8)

This season blended elements from previous seasons, particularly Murder House and Coven, to create a storyline about the end of the world and the battle between witches and warlocks.



(Photograph: Others )

9. American Horror Story: 1984 (Season 9)

This season paid homage to 1980s slasher films, with a storyline set at a summer camp. It was a departure from the supernatural themes of previous seasons.



(Photograph: Others )

10. American Horror Story: Double Feature (Season 10)

The attempt to offer two distinct stories in one season seemed to sap the life out of the series, whether through the fangs of Red Tide or the mysteries of Death Valley.

(Photograph: Others )