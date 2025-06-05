(Photograph: Reuters )

Unexplained Global Seismic Activity

Scientists have finally solved the mystery behind two strange events that shook the entire planet for nine days straight. Seismic monitoring stations across the world, in September 2023, detected unusual tremors that occurred every 90 seconds for these nine consecutive days. These signals carried the characteristics of earthquakes but they lacked any obvious geological source. No tectonic movement, volcanic activity, or meteor impact could explain the rhythmic global shaking. A similar pattern of tremors returned again just a month later, deepening the mystery. These unprecedented seismic activities had long puzzled scientists until recent satellite data provide clarity.