Everest Day 2025: What is it and how Nepal celebrates it | In pics

Published: May 29, 2025, 17:36 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 18:08 IST

The day is observed to honour the commitment of brave mountaineers Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa, who became the first ones to climb the world’s highest peak on May 29, 1953.

Mount Everest Day 2025
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Mount Everest Day 2025

Mount Everest Day, or International Everest Day, is celebrated every year on May 29. The day is observed to honour the commitment of brave mountaineers, New Zealand’s Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepal’s Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, who became the first ones to climb the world’s highest peak on May 29, 1953.
World’s highest peak
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

World’s highest peak

In 1841, a British survey team led by Sir George Everest declared Mount Everest as the tallest mountain in the world in 1841 by a British survey. The mountain, which stands 8,848.86 metres (29,031.8 ft) high, was named after the British surveyor in 1856.
History of International Mount Everest Day
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

History of International Mount Everest Day

The International Everest Day was announced in 2008, after the death of Sir Edmund Hillary, who became the first person to climb the tallest mountain along with Norgay. The day honours their achievements and also inspires mountaineers to climb the Everest Summit.
Significance of International Mount Everest Day
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Significance of International Mount Everest Day

The day celebrates the determination and endurance of mountaineers who undertake the challenging adventure of climbing the mountain. The climbing season opens in May and September, when the winds on the mountain are low. Only 4,000 climbers have been able to successfully climb the summit yet.
Nepal celebrates International Everest Day
(Photograph:AFP)

Nepal celebrates International Everest Day

On May 29, Nepali people celebrated the 18th International Everest Day by taking part in processions to mark the 72nd anniversary of the first ascent of Mount Everest in Kathmandu.
‘Everest Man’ celebrates 31st successful ascent
(Photograph:AFP)

‘Everest Man’ celebrates 31st successful ascent

A 55-year-old Nepali Sherpa, who is dubbed “Everest Man”, broke his own record by climbing Mount Everest for the 31st time. Kami Rita climbed the world’s highest mountain on May 27, more than three decades after his first summit.

