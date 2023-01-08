Ever imagined snowy Delhi and Kolkata? See stunning pictures as AI makes the magic happen!

All these years we have seen Delhi and Kolkata shiver in the cold wave of winters. However, people never witnessed the city get covered in snow. But the technology of artificial intelligence made it possible to see with naked eyes what once was impossible.

Using artificial technology, a Twitter user, Angshuman Choudhury created stunning images of Delhi and Kolkata covered in snow blankets, that made the cities appear magical and dreamy. Image credit: Twitter/@angshuman_ch