Ever imagined snowy Delhi and Kolkata? See stunning pictures as AI makes the magic happen!
All these years we have seen Delhi and Kolkata shiver in the cold wave of winters. However, people never witnessed the city get covered in snow. But the technology of artificial intelligence made it possible to see with naked eyes what once was impossible.
Using artificial technology, a Twitter user, Angshuman Choudhury created stunning images of Delhi and Kolkata covered in snow blankets, that made the cities appear magical and dreamy. Image credit: Twitter/@angshuman_ch
Delhi's winter-dressed India Gate
Sharing the images of Delhi's iconic India Gate and a glimpse of Old Delhi's bylanes, the user captioned, “What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it.”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Twitteratis in awe of breathtaking images
The AI-generated images trended on Twitter leaving many users fascinated and mesmerised by the beautiful scenes. ''Interesting… it looks beautiful with snow ..,” one user wrote. ''Delhi would look awesome if we had snowfall,” said another.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kolkata - from the lost times
Angshuman also shared AI-generated images of Kolkata's streets with old-age trams and cars. Although an illusion, the images appeared 'out of a dream'. As soon as the user posted the images, it took over the internet, winning thousands of hearts.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Straight from gothic novel books
Other creations using artificial technology were also shared by many users. A Twitter user said, “Looks out of gothic novel pages. Or kings landing, post-invasion of Daenerys Targaryen”, while another appreciated, “Kolkata is more beautiful without any doubt.” “Can AI visualise how people would dress if it snows in Kolkata, currently monkey caps are out at 17 degree!!!”, quizzed a user.