Europe's worst affected country by COVID-19 outbreak

With 14 deaths and 528 infections, Italy is by far the European country worst affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. It has also been a point of contagion with many cases in other countries involving people who returned home after travelling in infection-hit areas of northern Italy.
Let's take a look at the adverse impact of the novel virus on the country:
Hotel bookings have slumped and nearly a dozen cities in the north are in lockdown due to the virus outbreak.
Twelve regions have reported at least one case of the virus, including Sicily at the country's southern tip.
Hotel bookings in the northern city of Milan have plummeted to 20 per cent, compared with nearly 90 per cent normally at this time of year.
In Rome far from the virus hotspots more than 50 per cent of bookings have been cancelled until the end of March, hotel association Federalberghi said.
(Photograph:AFP)
As alarm grows, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio condemned "false reports circulating abroad" about panic in the country, saying they were doing "more damage" than the virus itself.
"If schools are open, if our children are going to school, tourists and business people can come," Di Maio said.
"Out of over 7,000 towns in Italy, just over a dozen are affected by this epidemic." he added.
(Photograph:AFP)