Europe's worst affected country by COVID-19 outbreak

Hotels hit

Hotel bookings have slumped and nearly a dozen cities in the north are in lockdown due to the virus outbreak.

Twelve regions have reported at least one case of the virus, including Sicily at the country's southern tip.

Hotel bookings in the northern city of Milan have plummeted to 20 per cent, compared with nearly 90 per cent normally at this time of year.

In Rome far from the virus hotspots more than 50 per cent of bookings have been cancelled until the end of March, hotel association Federalberghi said.

(Photograph:AFP)