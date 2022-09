Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs

Here are some of the policies Britain and European Union member states have announced to help shield consumers:

Europe faces massive increases in energy bills driven by rocketing gas prices as the Ukraine conflict and European sanctions on Russia heighten concerns over gas supplies.

Britain

Britain has a price cap on the most widely used household energy contracts but energy bills will jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,188) a year from October, regulator Ofgem said, calling it a "crisis" that needed to be tackled by urgent and decisive government intervention.

Forecasters expect bills to be just below 6,000 pounds through next year as the cap is raised further, meaning households could be paying nearly 500 pounds a month for gas and electricity, a higher sum than rent or mortgage for many.

So far Liz Truss has suggested suspending environmental levies or cutting a sales tax, proposals that have been dismissed by analysts as far too little to avert the hit to household budgets.

In May, the Conservative government set out a 15-billion- pound support package to help households. Every household will receive a 400-pound credit to their energy bills from October.

More than 8 million low-income households receiving state benefits are also being given a further one-off 650-pounds, with additional help for pensioners and disabled people.

