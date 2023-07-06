'Mosaic in the sky': Igualada hosts one of biggest hot-air balloons gatherings in Europe

| Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

The European Hot Air Balloon Festival is the largest gathering of hot-air balloons in the country and one of the biggest hot-air gatherings in Europe. It was held for the first time in Igualada in 1997. Since then it has been held regularly.

Hot Air Balloon festival kicks off

The European Hot Air Balloon Festival 2023 kicked off in Igualada on Thursday, July 6. Every year the festival is held in the first fortnight of July.

(Photograph: AFP )

Night Glow event

This year the festival commenced on Thursday, July 6 and will end on Sunday, July 9. However, the most important day of the festival is Saturday, July 8 as the Night Glow event will be celebrated on this day. The Night Glow event will feature the illumination of balloons in the central park.

(Photograph: AFP )

Thousands of visitors take part

The festival attracts over 25,000 visitors. More than 50 teams gather during the festival to compete against each other.

(Photograph: AFP )

Competition starts

Like previous years, participants along with their team members took-off in a hot-air balloon as they participated in the European Hot Air Balloon Festival 2023. This festival, as per AFP, is the largest one in Spain and also one of the biggest hot-air balloons gatherings in Europe.

(Photograph: AFP )

Surreal view

The sky of Igualada becomes a breathtaking canvas as colourful balloons create a mesmerizing mosaic. The surreal scene highlights the sheer beauty of the sport, with hot air balloons gracefully floating through the air.

(Photograph: AFP )