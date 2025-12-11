/Eurofighter for Bangladesh? 7 ways Typhoon compares with India’s Rafale and Pakistan’s JF-17

Typhoon and Rafale both outperform the JF-17 in raw power, climb rate, sustained high-G manoeuvring, and payload capacity. Typhoon’s EJ200 engines provide excellent thrust-to-weight, giving it the ability to supercruise in certain configurations. Rafale, meanwhile, is engineered for multirole versatility, including nuclear delivery (for France) and carrier operations. Both jets can carry heavy payloads across long distances, making them suitable for maritime strike in the Bay of Bengal and extended air-superiority missions. The JF-17, with its single engine and smaller frame, is more agile at lower speeds but limited in payload and fuel capacity. For Bangladesh, this difference matters because a small air force generally benefits from aircraft that can perform many missions with fewer jets — a strength of Typhoon and Rafale.