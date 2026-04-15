/Eric Swalwell sordid sex abuse saga gets murkier as five women publicly accuse disgraced ex-Congressman who once led California governor race

Incidents from July 2019 and 2024 involving former intern turned staffer is perhaps the most damning. The unnamed woman spoke of his coercive and allegedly sexual approaches. The woman, currently in her mid-20s, said she was working as an intern shortly after Swalwell’s short-lived 2019 presidential bid when the incidents began. He allegedly pursued her via Snapchat with sexual comments, shirtless photos, genital images, a video of him rubbing his penis on a plane, and requests for her nudes, which she sent.

He allegedly tried to kiss her in her car after a donor event and, weeks later, exposed himself in a district parking lot and requested oral sex. She briefly complied before stopping.

In September 2019, after drinks at a steakhouse, the staffer became heavily intoxicated and blacked out. She alleged that she woke up naked in Swalwell’s hotel room with physical evidence of vaginal intercourse and a memory of him sucking her toes. He allegedly messaged her afterwards on Snapchat that it was “great” and hoped she would remember “next time”. Despite the incident, she continued working for him and maintained occasional professional contact for career reasons.

In 2024, the former staffer attended a charity gala in New York honouring Swalwell and met him afterwards for drinks at his Times Square hotel and a bar. She alleged he touched her leg in the car, and she told him “no funny business”. She became heavily intoxicated and blacked out, and woke to him having sex with her while she pushed him off and said “no”.

She woke up with bruises to her rib cage, legs, thighs, and vaginal bleeding. He allegedly messaged on Snapchat afterwards that it was “great” and referenced her not remembering the prior time. She texted a friend days later, describing it as assault in the 2019 pattern. She sought STD/pregnancy testing, with medical documents describing her as a “survivor".