/Eric Swalwell sordid sex abuse saga gets murkier as five women publicly accuse disgraced ex-Congressman who once led California governor race

So far, at least five women have accused the now-former Representative Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct and assault, including rape claims. He denies all allegations. Investigations, corroborating evidence, and political fallout have practically ended his career.
Five women have publicly accused now-former Representative Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct or assault. The once-rising California Democrat officially resigned from Congress on Tuesday (Apr 15), after having exited the California gubernatorial race as the frontrunner. The allegations range from unsolicited explicit messages to non-consensual touching or kissing to rape. The most serious ones are two claims of rape: one involving intoxication leading to incapacity and another alleging drugging.
Swalwell has called the allegations “categorically false”, claiming they were timed to disrupt his frontrunner status in the 2026 California governor race.
He highlighted his track record of protecting women. Swalwell has also threatened legal action via cease-and-desist letters to at least two accusers.
But the evidence does not seem to support him.
Publications like CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle reviewed corroborating material for key elements of the claims. This included medical records, witness statements and mobile phone screenshots.
Lonna Drewes, who was then a model and fashion-tech entrepreneur with political aspirations, had met him seeking professional and political mentorship.
She alleged that Swalwell spiked her drink during their third meeting. She claims he took her to his hotel room under the pretence of grabbing papers, raped her, and choked her until she lost consciousness. Drewes said she delayed coming forward due to fear of his political power, but plans to file a police report.
Incidents from July 2019 and 2024 involving former intern turned staffer is perhaps the most damning. The unnamed woman spoke of his coercive and allegedly sexual approaches. The woman, currently in her mid-20s, said she was working as an intern shortly after Swalwell’s short-lived 2019 presidential bid when the incidents began. He allegedly pursued her via Snapchat with sexual comments, shirtless photos, genital images, a video of him rubbing his penis on a plane, and requests for her nudes, which she sent.
He allegedly tried to kiss her in her car after a donor event and, weeks later, exposed himself in a district parking lot and requested oral sex. She briefly complied before stopping.
In September 2019, after drinks at a steakhouse, the staffer became heavily intoxicated and blacked out. She alleged that she woke up naked in Swalwell’s hotel room with physical evidence of vaginal intercourse and a memory of him sucking her toes. He allegedly messaged her afterwards on Snapchat that it was “great” and hoped she would remember “next time”. Despite the incident, she continued working for him and maintained occasional professional contact for career reasons.
In 2024, the former staffer attended a charity gala in New York honouring Swalwell and met him afterwards for drinks at his Times Square hotel and a bar. She alleged he touched her leg in the car, and she told him “no funny business”. She became heavily intoxicated and blacked out, and woke to him having sex with her while she pushed him off and said “no”.
She woke up with bruises to her rib cage, legs, thighs, and vaginal bleeding. He allegedly messaged on Snapchat afterwards that it was “great” and referenced her not remembering the prior time. She texted a friend days later, describing it as assault in the 2019 pattern. She sought STD/pregnancy testing, with medical documents describing her as a “survivor".
In 2021, Ally Sammacro, a social media creator in her 20s, connected with Swalwell via Twitter, and discussed politics. The messages soon shifted to Snapchat, during which she alleged he sent unsolicited shirtless selfies, penis photos, and hookup suggestions, often while he was drinking. He visited her apartment building but did not enter.
An unnamed woman in her late twenties who works in marketing interacted with Swalwell via Twitter and then Snapchat. After about a month, his messages turned flirty or sexual. She allegedly received unsolicited penis videos. She occasionally sent swimsuit and nude photos in return. Exchanges continued on and off for four years, with career-help offers.
A woman in her twenties connected with Swalwell online over Democratic politics. She met him for dinner and drinks after Instagram and text messaging. She alleged that he touched her leg in a booth despite her pulling away and kissed her without consent while she was intoxicated. She ended up in his hotel room with no memory of how she got there. He allegedly sent voice messages asking her not to tell his wife. Contact continued afterwards, including offers of help, which she later described as confusing and harmful.
Swalwell was a leading Democratic candidate for California governor when rumours of his alleged sexual misconduct towards staffers circulated on social media. Swalwell publicly denied the rumours. His attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the former staffer demanding a retraction and threatening to sue, citing her continued professional contact as undermining credibility.
The former staffer began speaking with the media. Swalwell cancelled a campaign event, citing illness.
The San Francisco Chronicle published the former staffer’s detailed account of the 2019 and 2024 incidents, with corroborating material that included texts, medical records, witnesses, and gala attendance documents. Separately, CNN published an exclusive report on four women in total, detailing all allegations with corroboration that included text messages, screenshots, witnesses, Uber records, medical notes, and event footage. Swalwell issued a video denial on X, calling the allegations “flat false” and politically timed.
A massive political fallout followed for Swalwell. Many of his endorsers withdrew support, including Representatives Jimmy Gomez and Adam Gray, Nancy Pelosi, Senator Adam Schiff, and the California Teachers Association. Swalwell suspended and later dropped his gubernatorial campaign and resigned from Congress. On April 11, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office opened a criminal investigation into the 2024 New York City assault allegation.
Swalwell is facing investigations from the Manhattan District Attorney for the 2024 incident and a House Ethics Committee probe into workplace misconduct. No charges have been filed. But the damage has been done, as the scandal ended his political career in just days after years of rising prominence. Calls are growing for his expulsion from the Democratic Party.