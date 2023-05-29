Erdogan emerges victorious in historic Turkey run-off

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as the Turkey president on Sunday, May 28. His re-election as the president of turkey has extended his time in charge of Turkey beyond 20 years.

His competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, called it "the most unfair election in years". However, he did not dispute the outcome. Official results showed Kilicdaroglu won 47.9% of the votes to Erdogan's 52.1%. The outcome of the election reveals the face of a much divided nation.

The election had been seen as one of the most consequential yet for Turkey. The opposition believed that it had a strong chance of unseating Erdogan and reversing his policies after they deeply affected the daily cost-of-living. Instead, Erdogan’s victory has cemented his status as the most important figure in modern Turkish history.