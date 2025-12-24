LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Epstein files latest: Letter seeking 'inappropriate friends', another fake one to abuser Nasser, Trump links. what's in the new dump?

Epstein files latest: Letter seeking 'inappropriate friends', another fake one to abuser Nasser, Trump links. what's in the new dump?

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 12:59 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 13:03 IST

Being mentioned in the Epstein files does not indicate wrongdoing, but the new files released by US Justice Department on the late paedophile-sex trafficker leave more questions than answers. Here is what we know
 

Major DOJ Document Released in The Epstein Files
1 / 6

Major DOJ Document Released in The Epstein Files

Over 5,000 pages of Department of Justice documents were released in the second dump of the latest Epstein Files this week. It includes FBI investigation files and correspondence involving the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The documents contain evidence collected from multiple properties of Epstein and some email records. Overall, the contents span 2001 to 2019. Some focus is on the final investigations against his trafficking operations and death in August 2019.

There are redacted mentions of some alleged co-conspirators and associates of Eptein.

Is it Prince Andrew? The "Balmoral" Email Mystery
2 / 6

Is it Prince Andrew? The "Balmoral" Email Mystery

One of the standout documents in the new reelase is a 2001 Email from the ID abx17@dial.pipex.com with the sender named "The Invisible Man". The sender is claimed to be at "Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family". The sender asks Epstein associate
Ghislaine Maxwell: “Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?”

A similar email id (`aace@dial.pipex.com`) was found in Epstein's phone book, listed under
Listed under “Duke of York”, who is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The sender of that mail was identified as “A”. Andrew has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.

10 possible co-conspirators were identified by FBI in 2019
3 / 6

10 possible co-conspirators were identified by FBI in 2019

One of the revelations is that the FBI had identified 10 possible co-conspirators, but most names are heavily redacted for legal protection. They are from multiple states and jurisdictions. Six of them were served subpoenas in Florida, Boston, New York City and Connecticut, while four are pending, including a "wealthy businessman in Ohio". The named individuals are already known faces in the Epstein saga: Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted and imprisoned, and
Les Wexner, the former Victoria's Secret CEO, whose lawers stated ne was neighter a co-conspirator nor target".

'Fake Evidence': The Larry Nasser Letter and 3D video of Epstein prison cell
4 / 6

'Fake Evidence': The Larry Nasser Letter and 3D video of Epstein prison cell

The Epstein files contain debunked Items, which were collected as part of evidence gathering by the investigators. This includes an allegedly fake letter from Epstein to Larry Nassar, a jailed gymnastics doctor who abused those under his care, including some Olympians.
The letter was debunked, saying the handwriting didn't match Epstein's.
The required inmate number was missing, as it would have been written by Epstein from prison, given the time frame. The postmark of Virginia was wrong, as at the time Epstein was in a New York jail. And the date mentioned in the letter was August 13, 2019, three days after Epstein died. The jail name in the letter was also incorrect.

There was also a video of a 3D graphics simulation showing an Epstein-like figure in a prison cell. This was originally uploaded to YouTube in October 2020. No actual video from inside Epstein's cell exists.
Such fake evidences were included in the files, because investigators must document all received evidence.

Files expose the Investigation's challenges and failures
5 / 6

Files expose the Investigation's challenges and failures

Overall, the Epstein files reveal several lacunae in the investigation. Failures at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York, where Epstein was found dead while awaiting trial, was one of them. The guards had reportedly lfet Epstein unmonitored for hours. The required 30-minute checks were not performed, as the facility was apparently "stretched to its breaking point". The excessive guard overtime may have led to negligence.

There were technical issues, such as the security cameras near Epstein's cell having allegedly faced technical malfunction. No usable footage was recorded on the day of his death in 2019.
Inestigators had collected thousands of photographs and seized multiple electronic devices. Searches were conducted in properties located at New York, Florida and US Virgin Islands.

Hundreds of potential victims were contacted globally. But despite all these, there were internal debates about the speed of investigation.
Legal hurdles were faced particulalry with high-net-worth individuals, as it was difficult to get compelling testimony from wealthy associates of Epstein.

The Trump - Epstein connection: Disturbing, but 'unfounded'
6 / 6

The Trump - Epstein connection: Disturbing, but 'unfounded'

The documents reveal that Donald Trump, before he became US president, flew on Epstein's private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, more than previously known. One flight allegedly included only Trump, Epstein, and an unnamed 20-year-old. The files contained raw FBI tips, including an unverified rape allegation involving Trump. But the Department of Justice explicitly labelled these specific claims as "unfounded," "false," and "sensationalist," noting they were submitted shortly before the 2020 election without credible evidence.

Trending Photo

Vijay Hazare Trophy: No stopping RO-KO! Both Kohli and Rohit score blistering tons
5

Vijay Hazare Trophy: No stopping RO-KO! Both Kohli and Rohit score blistering tons

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Pathan to Kishan - Meet players to hit fastest hundreds
5

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Pathan to Kishan - Meet players to hit fastest hundreds

Epstein files latest: Letter seeking 'inappropriate friends', another fake one to abuser Nasser, Trump links. what's in the new dump?
6

Epstein files latest: Letter seeking 'inappropriate friends', another fake one to abuser Nasser, Trump links. what's in the new dump?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores
6

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar break all records as they nearly touch 600 - Check highest team scores

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention
8

Vijay Hazare Trophy: From Samson to Jaiswal - Meet highest individual scorers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets honorary mention