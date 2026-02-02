LOGIN
Epstein received sacred Kaaba cloth from Mecca via UAE contacts? What newly released documents show

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 02, 2026, 13:23 IST | Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 13:29 IST

Newly released Epstein files reveal Jeffrey Epstein acquired three pieces of the Kaaba’s Kiswa, the sacred black cloth, via Emirati Aziza Al-Ahmadi and Saudi contacts. The fragments were shipped to his St. Thomas residence under the label “artwork from Saudi Arabia.”

Epstein received piece of Kaaba’s sacred cloth from Mecca
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP PHOTO / NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY)

Epstein received piece of Kaaba’s sacred cloth from Mecca

The newly released cache of Epstein files reveal that convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein acquired three pieces of the Kiswa (or Kiswah), the sacred black brocade cloth that covers the Kaaba in Mecca, according to several reports

What the email revealed?
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP PHOTO / NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY)

What the email revealed?

According to emails that are a part of Epstein documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), he acquired it through an Emirati businesswoman named Aziza Al-Ahmadi, who coordinated with Abdullah Al-Maari, a Saudi-based contact. In an email to Epstein in March 22, 2017, Aziza Al-Ahmadi described the items as being touched by "minimum 10 million Muslims of different denominations", highlighting the spiritual value by noting they carried "prayers, tears, and hopes." It is not clear as to why Epstein wanted the Kiswa.

What exactly did the "shipment" contain?
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What exactly did the "shipment" contain?

According to the emails, three separate pieces was transported: one from inside the Kaaba, one from the outer covering that was used, and a third made from the same materials but not used.

What was the conversation between Aziza Al-Ahmadi and Epstein's associate?
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What was the conversation between Aziza Al-Ahmadi and Epstein's associate?

The email subject was written as "New Shipment" and in the body text, Aziza Al-Ahmadi said, "By the way the black piece was touched by minimum 10 million Muslims of different denominations, Sunni, Shia and others. They walk around the Kaaba seven rounds then every one tries as much as they can to touch it and they kept their prayers, wishes, tears and hopes on this piece. Hoping after that all their prayers to be accepted."

How did the shipment reach Epstein?
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP PHOTO / NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY)

How did the shipment reach Epstein?

Aziza Al-Ahmadi via his Saudi contact arranged both inner and outer Kiswa fragments and labelled it as "artwork from Saudi Arabia" to send it to the US. Epstein's associate Daphne Wallace was the point of contact who managed the logistical side in the US and another associate Chalmer Stauffer handled customs clearance and transportation. The shipment eventually reached Epstein's residence in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands through Miami. The email also contained payment details, invoices and delivery confirmations.

