Epstein received sacred Kaaba cloth from Mecca via UAE contacts? What newly released documents show

Newly released Epstein files reveal Jeffrey Epstein acquired three pieces of the Kaaba’s Kiswa, the sacred black cloth, via Emirati Aziza Al-Ahmadi and Saudi contacts. The fragments were shipped to his St. Thomas residence under the label “artwork from Saudi Arabia.”
According to emails that are a part of Epstein documents released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), he acquired it through an Emirati businesswoman named Aziza Al-Ahmadi, who coordinated with Abdullah Al-Maari, a Saudi-based contact. In an email to Epstein in March 22, 2017, Aziza Al-Ahmadi described the items as being touched by "minimum 10 million Muslims of different denominations", highlighting the spiritual value by noting they carried "prayers, tears, and hopes." It is not clear as to why Epstein wanted the Kiswa.
According to the emails, three separate pieces was transported: one from inside the Kaaba, one from the outer covering that was used, and a third made from the same materials but not used.
The email subject was written as "New Shipment" and in the body text, Aziza Al-Ahmadi said, "By the way the black piece was touched by minimum 10 million Muslims of different denominations, Sunni, Shia and others. They walk around the Kaaba seven rounds then every one tries as much as they can to touch it and they kept their prayers, wishes, tears and hopes on this piece. Hoping after that all their prayers to be accepted."
Aziza Al-Ahmadi via his Saudi contact arranged both inner and outer Kiswa fragments and labelled it as "artwork from Saudi Arabia" to send it to the US. Epstein's associate Daphne Wallace was the point of contact who managed the logistical side in the US and another associate Chalmer Stauffer handled customs clearance and transportation. The shipment eventually reached Epstein's residence in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands through Miami. The email also contained payment details, invoices and delivery confirmations.