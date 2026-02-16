Hermès chief executive Axel Dumas publicly characterised Epstein as a 'financial predator', stating the financier had attempted to establish contact with him and the company.
Fresh disclosures linked to Jeffrey Epstein have prompted scrutiny of his past interactions with the French luxury brand Hermès. The controversy follows wider document releases connected to the Epstein investigation, which have revived questions about how prominent global institutions and figures encountered or distanced themselves from the convicted sex offender after his criminal conviction.
Hermès chief executive Axel Dumas publicly characterised Epstein as a 'financial predator', stating the financier had attempted to establish contact with him and the company. Speaking in comments reported by Reuters, Dumas said he consistently refused meetings and maintained distance, emphasising that the luxury house never developed any professional or commercial relationship with Epstein.
According to Dumas, Epstein made repeated overtures over a period when he was seeking entry into influential global business and social networks. Documents released by the US Department of Justice show Epstein emailed Dumas' assistant multiple times in 2013 and 2014 asking for meetings with him, as well as contacting the luxury brand to request they 'design his (my) plane'. Hermes refused. Dumas added that his assessment of Epstein’s conduct was informed by the financier’s reputation and subsequent criminal record.
Axel Dumas said he believed he was targeted by Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 while leading Hermès during tensions with rival LVMH. Dumas stated that he was approached when LVMH had quietly built a major stake in Hermès. LVMH denied any takeover plans.
Epstein once appeared at an event at an Hermès atelier in March 2013, without a formal invitation. The CEO said he joined a group with movie director Woody Allen and his wife. The incident, while brief, illustrated Epstein’s strategy of placing himself within elite gatherings linked to fashion, finance and high society. Dumas said that it was the only time he met Epstein. The brand has maintained that his presence did not translate into any sustained relationship or endorsement.
Apart from emailing Hermes to ask if it could "design his private jet, Reuters reports that files released by the US Department of Justice contain email receipts showing purchases made by Jeffrey Epstein at Hermès stores in Paris. The documents thus suggest Epstein was an admirer of the luxury brand that only caters to the ultra-wealthy. In one email to an assistant, he wrote instructions to “track down Axel Dumas in Hermès headquarters Paris”.
The Hermès episode emerged alongside extensive document releases by the US Department of Justice, which published millions of pages tied to the Epstein investigation. The DOJ has now additionally released a list of roughly 300 politicians, business leaders and public figures whose names appear in records tied to the convicted sex offender. However, officials including Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche stated that individuals named in the records were not automatically implicated in wrongdoing.
Materials withheld include those protected by attorney-client privilege, work-product protections and deliberative-process privilege. The DOJ also redacted victims' names and removed personally identifiable information. The list includes current and former political leaders, celebrities, and business figures.