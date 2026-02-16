Epstein once appeared at an event at an Hermès atelier in March 2013, without a formal invitation. The CEO said he joined a group with movie director Woody Allen and his wife. The incident, while brief, illustrated Epstein’s strategy of placing himself within elite gatherings linked to fashion, finance and high society. Dumas said that it was the only time he met Epstein. The brand has maintained that his presence did not translate into any sustained relationship or endorsement.

