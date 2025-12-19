/Epstein files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World CEO and a powerful friend of the disgraced financier

In May 2015, years after Epstein was a convicted sex offender, Sulayem reportedly emailed him asking for a massive favour: an introduction to Elon Musk. "Can you put me in touch with Elon Musk or ask him to refer me to someone at his company so we can discuss," Sulayem wrote. He wanted to discuss using Tesla batteries for a hotel project in Dubai. While it is unclear if Epstein facilitated it directly, Musk and Sulayem did lead a discussion in Dubai two years later in 2017.