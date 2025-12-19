/Epstein files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World CEO and a powerful friend of the disgraced financier

Before taking over global ports, Sulayem was the man who literally changed the map of the world. He established and led Nakheel, the real estate giant behind the Palm Islands (Palm Jumeirah) and "The World" islands. These artificial archipelagos are iconic symbols of Dubai’s wealth.
Newly released emails reveal a surprisingly close relationship between Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, the two exchanged "dozens, if not hundreds" of emails between 2007 and 2018. The correspondence wasn't just strictly business; it included personal requests, sharing news articles, and plans to meet. Photos released by House Democrats even show Epstein cooking with Sulayem, highlighting a level of personal intimacy that goes beyond a boardroom acquaintance.
In May 2015, years after Epstein was a convicted sex offender, Sulayem reportedly emailed him asking for a massive favour: an introduction to Elon Musk. "Can you put me in touch with Elon Musk or ask him to refer me to someone at his company so we can discuss," Sulayem wrote. He wanted to discuss using Tesla batteries for a hotel project in Dubai. While it is unclear if Epstein facilitated it directly, Musk and Sulayem did lead a discussion in Dubai two years later in 2017.
Sulayem also used Epstein as a conduit to American political power. In January 2017, just days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, Sulayem emailed Epstein asking if he should attend the event and, crucially, "Do you think it will be possible to shake hand with trump?" Epstein replied that he should call him to discuss, noting that "very many people" would be there.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was not a self-made man; he was born into royalty of the business world. The Sulayem family has been one of Dubai’s most prominent political and business families since the early 20th century. His father was a key advisor to the ruling Maktoum family, giving Sultan a direct line to the highest levels of power in the UAE from birth. This background positioned him to become a central architect of modern Dubai.
Before taking over global ports, Sulayem was the man who literally changed the map of the world. He established and led Nakheel, the real estate giant behind the Palm Islands (Palm Jumeirah) and "The World" islands. These artificial archipelagos are iconic symbols of Dubai’s wealth. His vision helped transform a stretch of desert coast into a luxury tourism destination, earning him a reputation as a visionary builder.
Today, Sulayem is best known as the Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, a logistics titan that operates over 80 marine and inland terminals across six continents. Under his leadership, DP World acquired the British P&O group for $6.8 billion in 2006, propelling the company to become one of the largest port operators on the planet. He effectively controls the flow of a significant chunk of global trade.
The relationship with Epstein reportedly involved travel. Leaked emails suggest Sulayem frequently asked Epstein if he could visit his private island, Little St. James. Reports from the Wall Street Journal also noted financial transactions between the two in 2017, where Sulayem paid Epstein a sum that was immediately paid back, raising questions about the nature of their financial dealings during a time when Epstein was supposedly a pariah.