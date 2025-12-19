/Epstein files: Who is Noam Chomsky, and how is he linked with the Jeffrey Epstein?

Renowned linguist Noam Chomsky faced scrutiny after documents revealed he met Jeffrey Epstein multiple times post-conviction. Reports show a $270,000 transfer, which Chomsky claims was a technical rearrangement of his own funds.
Father of Modern Linguistics Noam Chomsky is a world-renowned linguist, philosopher, and political activist, often called the "father of modern linguistics." For decades, he has been a leading voice at MIT and a prominent critic of U.S. foreign policy and global capitalism.
Emerges Meetings After Conviction Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal reveal that Chomsky met with Jeffrey Epstein multiple times in 2015 and 2016. Media reports reveal that these meetings notably occurred years after Epstein had already served jail time for soliciting a minor for prostitution.
Chomsky has stated that his meetings with Epstein were to discuss political and academic topics. He told news outlets that they discussed "science and politics.".
A key revelation involves a wire transfer of approximately $270,000 from an Epstein-linked account to Chomsky in 2018. This financial link raised significant questions about the nature of their relationship beyond just intellectual debate.
Defending the transfer, Chomsky explained to The Guardian that he asked Epstein for help with a technical matter involving his late wife's estate. He insisted the money was his own funds being rearranged and did not involve "one penny" from Epstein.
Photos released show Chomsky seated next to Epstein on a private plane. These images provide visual confirmation of their travel together, contradicting the idea of a purely distant relationship.
Calendar showed that Chomsky attended dinners involving other high-profile figures. Reports indicate he joined gatherings that included film director Woody Allen and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.
When questioned about associating with a convicted sex offender, Chomsky told The Wall Street Journal that Epstein had served his sentence and thus had a "clean slate." He maintained that U.S. laws and norms meant Epstein had paid his debt to society.
A Sharp Response In an email exchange with journalists probing the relationship, Chomsky initially responded by saying the matter was "none of your business." He has largely dismissed public concern over his private associations as irrelevant to his professional work.