LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Epstein files: Who is Noam Chomsky, and how is he linked with the Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein files: Who is Noam Chomsky, and how is he linked with the Jeffrey Epstein?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 19:16 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 19:16 IST

Renowned linguist Noam Chomsky faced scrutiny after documents revealed he met Jeffrey Epstein multiple times post-conviction. Reports show a $270,000 transfer, which Chomsky claims was a technical rearrangement of his own funds.

Who is Noam Chomsky?
1 / 9
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Who is Noam Chomsky?

Father of Modern Linguistics Noam Chomsky is a world-renowned linguist, philosopher, and political activist, often called the "father of modern linguistics." For decades, he has been a leading voice at MIT and a prominent critic of U.S. foreign policy and global capitalism.

The Epstein Link
2 / 9

The Epstein Link

Emerges Meetings After Conviction Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal reveal that Chomsky met with Jeffrey Epstein multiple times in 2015 and 2016. Media reports reveal that these meetings notably occurred years after Epstein had already served jail time for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Why Did They Meet?
3 / 9

Why Did They Meet?

Chomsky has stated that his meetings with Epstein were to discuss political and academic topics. He told news outlets that they discussed "science and politics.".

The $270,000 Transfer A Financial Transaction
4 / 9

The $270,000 Transfer A Financial Transaction

A key revelation involves a wire transfer of approximately $270,000 from an Epstein-linked account to Chomsky in 2018. This financial link raised significant questions about the nature of their relationship beyond just intellectual debate.

Chomsky’s Explanation "Rearranging My Own Funds"
5 / 9
(Photograph: Dropbox/House Oversight Committee Democrats)

Chomsky’s Explanation "Rearranging My Own Funds"

Defending the transfer, Chomsky explained to The Guardian that he asked Epstein for help with a technical matter involving his late wife's estate. He insisted the money was his own funds being rearranged and did not involve "one penny" from Epstein.

New Photos Released, Pictured on Private Jet In December 2025, House Oversight
6 / 9

New Photos Released, Pictured on Private Jet In December 2025, House Oversight

Photos released show Chomsky seated next to Epstein on a private plane. These images provide visual confirmation of their travel together, contradicting the idea of a purely distant relationship.

Dinners with Famous Figures Woody Allen and Ehud Barak Epstein’s
7 / 9

Dinners with Famous Figures Woody Allen and Ehud Barak Epstein’s

Calendar showed that Chomsky attended dinners involving other high-profile figures. Reports indicate he joined gatherings that included film director Woody Allen and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

Chomsky’s Defense "Clean Slate" Argument
8 / 9

Chomsky’s Defense "Clean Slate" Argument

When questioned about associating with a convicted sex offender, Chomsky told The Wall Street Journal that Epstein had served his sentence and thus had a "clean slate." He maintained that U.S. laws and norms meant Epstein had paid his debt to society.

"None of Your Business"
9 / 9

"None of Your Business"

A Sharp Response In an email exchange with journalists probing the relationship, Chomsky initially responded by saying the matter was "none of your business." He has largely dismissed public concern over his private associations as irrelevant to his professional work.

Trending Photo

Epstein files: Why JP Morgan paid $290 million to settle Jeffrey Epstein claims
10

Epstein files: Why JP Morgan paid $290 million to settle Jeffrey Epstein claims

Epstein files: How Les Wexner’s money built Jeffrey Epstein’s dirty empire
7

Epstein files: How Les Wexner’s money built Jeffrey Epstein’s dirty empire

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs in 2025, check who tops the list
5

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most T20I runs in 2025, check who tops the list

5 Indian batters with fastest T20I fifties: Hardik ranks second, check the leader
5

5 Indian batters with fastest T20I fifties: Hardik ranks second, check the leader

'Too many docs': DOJ splits Epstein release into batches, won't release all files today
7

'Too many docs': DOJ splits Epstein release into batches, won't release all files today