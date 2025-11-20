/Epstein Files timeline in PICS: A pedophile sex trafficker haunts America's elite from the grave- Have you seen these photos?

All these years, Epstein’s sex trafficking operations continued, with elites being entertained by him in New York, on Little Saint James island owned by him, and flown in and out via flights widely referred to as the “Lolita Express.” Eventually, the law caught up with Epstein, with New York federal prosecutors arresting him on sex-trafficking charges in July 2019. By this time, more victims had come forward. He was accused of exploiting dozens of minors between 2002 and 2005, and raids led to a deeper understanding of a vast network of recruiters, facilitators and ‘customers’ tied to his trafficking operations. Epstein was denied bail. But the most dramatic event happened on August 10: he was found dead in his jail cell. The death was ruled a suicide, which was almost immediately rejected by many. More victims speaking out, it led to a global controversy. With Epstein gone, attention turned to Ghislaine Maxwell and others alleged to have enabled his activities.

