/Epstein files: The real reason Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago

The friendship ended not with a handshake, but an eviction. While Trump once called him a "terrific guy," he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2007. The reason? Epstein was reportedly poaching spa staff and harassing a member's teenage daughter
In recent statements, President Trump has clarified the main reason for the rift: Epstein was "stealing" his employees. According to Trump, Epstein would visit the Mar-a-Lago spa and recruit young female locker room attendants and masseuses to work for him privately. Trump stated, "He stole people that worked for me. I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' And he did it again. And I threw him out of the place". One of these recruited women was Virginia Giuffre, who worked as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 before becoming one of Epstein's primary accusers.
Beyond poaching staff, a more disturbing incident reportedly triggered the final ban in 2007. According to attorney Brad Edwards (who represented Epstein's victims) and reports from the Miami Herald, Epstein sexually harassed the teenage daughter of a Mar-a-Lago member at the club's pool. When the father complained to Trump, Trump reportedly reacted decisively, telling Epstein he was "barred" from the property. Edwards confirmed that Trump was the only person who helped him in 2009, providing information that was "useful" to the investigation when others remained silent.
Before the ban, the relationship was already strained by business. In 2004, Trump and Epstein engaged in a bidding war for the Maison de L'Amitie, a massive oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Trump won the bid, buying it for $41 million (and later selling it for $95 million). This business rivalry reportedly cooled their "social" friendship years before the criminal allegations surfaced, contradicting the idea that they were close until the end.
Despite the ban, political opponents have scrutinized their past. Leaked emails from Epstein described Trump as “the dog that didn't bark” implying Trump knew things but kept quiet. However, in 2019, Epstein admitted in an email that he had never actually been a member of the club, but rather a guest, and acknowledged the ban. Trump has consistently maintained that he "was not a fan" of Epstein and had not spoken to him in 15 years prior to Epstein's 2019 arrest.
The ban occurred around October 2007, a crucial date because it predates Epstein's first conviction in 2008. While many elites distanced themselves only after Epstein became a registered sex offender, Trump’s ban happened before the public scandal fully erupted. This timeline supports Brad Edwards' assertion that Trump was one of the few who acted against Epstein early on, stating, "Donald Trump was the only person... who was helpful".
Trump’s instructions to his security team were reportedly explicit. After the fallout, he declared Epstein "Persona Non Grata" (an unwelcome person). This meant that if Epstein showed up at the gates of Mar-a-Lago, he was to be turned away immediately. This standing order remained in effect until Epstein’s death, ensuring the two never reconciled socially at the club.
Critics often cite Trump’s 2002 New York Magazine quote calling Epstein a "terrific guy" who likes women "on the younger side." However, Trump’s defenders argue this quote was from before he knew the extent of Epstein’s crimes and before the ban. They point to the fact that once Trump learned of the behaviour (the harassment of the member's daughter), he took action to remove him, unlike others who continued to associate with him for another decade.