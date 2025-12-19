/Epstein files: The real reason Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago

In recent statements, President Trump has clarified the main reason for the rift: Epstein was "stealing" his employees. According to Trump, Epstein would visit the Mar-a-Lago spa and recruit young female locker room attendants and masseuses to work for him privately. Trump stated, "He stole people that worked for me. I said, 'Don't ever do that again.' And he did it again. And I threw him out of the place". One of these recruited women was Virginia Giuffre, who worked as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 before becoming one of Epstein's primary accusers.