/Epstein files released: How Epstein’s lawyer hunted the govt agents hunting Epstein

Newly released Department of Homeland Security (DHS) files reveal a high-stakes game of legal cat-and-mouse between the US government and Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle.
Documents explicitly name Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime personal attorney and future estate executor, as the primary "Requester" in government logs . While Epstein was physically traveling, Indyke was administratively attacking the Department of Homeland Security, filing formal legal demands to expose exactly what the agency knew about his client.
Indyke’s requests were not standard administrative inquiries; they were specific and aggressive. The files show he demanded all records regarding "monitoring, surveillance, observation, questioning, interrogation and investigation" of Epstein. This specific phrasing proves Epstein’s inner circle was acutely aware he was being watched and was actively trying to confirm the scope of the government's lens.
The counter-surveillance campaign appears to be a direct reaction to real-time government pressure. Epstein TECS Records reveals that throughout 2013, Epstein was hit with a wave of "Admissibility Secondary Inspections" (eg, stops in May, June, July, and November). Indyke filed his comprehensive FOIA request on January 6, 2014, immediately following this intense period of border harassment.
The most revealing part of Indyke’s request was his attempt to reverse-engineer DHS tactics. The document quotes him asking for records explaining "how, why, or when Epstein was selected" for these inspections. The team wasn't just looking for travel logs; they were trying to crack the government's threat assessment algorithm to understand why the "system" had turned on him.
When the government stalled, Epstein’s team doubled down. The logs show a "Duplicate Request" filed on November 6, 2014. To bypass privacy denials, Indyke attached a signed certification of identity from Epstein himself, effectively forcing the government to legally acknowledge whether they were building a file on him.
Indyke’s fishing expedition was successful. A response letter dated January 13, 2015, confirms that the CBP Office of the Commissioner had located "records responsive to your request." This was the confirmation Epstein’s team needed: the "Secondary Inspections" weren't random; there was a paper trail, and the government was forced to admit it existed.
The documents reveal this back-and-forth spanned nearly six years. The FOIA logs trace inquiries back to July 2013 and continue through 2015. This establishes a factual timeline where Epstein was not operating in secret, but rather in a state of constant, documented friction with federal agencies who were watching him, while he paid lawyers to watch them back.