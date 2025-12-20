/Epstein files released: DOJ docs reveal Government was tracking Epstein, but did nothing to stop him

New Department of Homeland Security (DHS) records reveal a disturbing paradox in the Jeffrey Epstein saga: The government wasn't ignoring him. In fact, they were watching him closely.
One of the most chilling entries in the logs comes from October 17, 2006, nearly two years before his controversial plea deal. Epstein arrived at Teterboro Airport (TEB) on his private jet, tail number N909JE.
CBP agents pulled him aside for a "Secondary Inspection." The agent’s notes in the file paint a scene that, in hindsight, screams for investigation:
Agents had him in a room. They noted he was traveling alone with four women on a quick turnaround trip to the Caribbean. Despite the suspicious circumstances, the inspection focused narrowly on "contraband" in his luggage, not the potential trafficking dynamics playing out right in front of them.
On May 16, 2008, just weeks before Epstein would plead guilty to soliciting a minor in Florida, he was flagged again. This wasn't a random check. The files explicitly state:
The Paradox: The system worked exactly as designed to alert authorities, but failed completely to catch him. He was flagged for enforcement, but because he simply didn't carry a bag, he walked free.
Even after his 2008 conviction, when Epstein was a registered sex offender, the stops continued but grew routine. On September 12, 2010, arriving at Bedford, Massachusetts, on N909JE:
This entry confirms Epstein's continued access to high-status circles was not just a social rumour, it was a fact recorded in government databases.
Between 2010 and 2015, the logs show Epstein was referred to "Admissibility Secondary Inspection" over and over again—at Newark, Teterboro, West Palm Beach, and St. Thomas.
These files debunk the idea that Epstein operated entirely in the shadows. He didn't slip through the cracks; he walked through the front door. The DHS system successfully tracked his tail numbers, flagged his passport, and put agents in the room with him.
The tragedy revealed in these documents is that the government had all the data points—the "four females," the constant international travel, the enforcement flags—but treated them as administrative boxes to check rather than evidence of a crime in progress.