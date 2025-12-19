/Epstein files: How Les Wexner’s money built Jeffrey Epstein’s dirty empire

Court records and media reports show how Jeffrey Epstein gained extraordinary financial control over billionaire Les Wexner’s empire, despite early warnings. From power of attorney to property transfers, the relationship remains under scrutiny, with key questions still unresolved.
According to The New York Times, retail tycoon Les Wexner hired Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1980s despite his own advisor warning, "I smell a rat." Wexner ignored this, firing the advisor and handing Epstein full control over his billion-dollar empire.
In 1991, Wexner granted Epstein "unlimited" power of attorney. Vanity Fair reports this allowed Epstein to hire people, sign tax returns, and move millions of dollars without Wexner’s direct approval, effectively making him the shadow CEO of Wexner’s fortune.
Records show Wexner bought the massive Manhattan mansion at 9 East 71st Street for $13.2 million in 1989. Bloomberg investigation revealed that by 2011, ownership was transferred to an Epstein-controlled trust for effectively nothing ($0), raising huge financial questions.
Epstein’s infamous Boeing 727, known as the "Lolita Express," was originally owned by Wexner’s company. CBS News highlights that Epstein used this plane, maintained with Wexner’s money, to transport powerful guests and victims across the globe.
Epstein frequently visited Victoria's Secret offices and posed as a talent scout. The Wall Street Journal reports he used this connection to lure young women with promises of modelling careers, a ruse that Wexner was allegedly alerted to but did not stop immediately.
After severing ties in 2007, Wexner claimed Epstein had "misappropriated" $46 million of his personal fortune. The New York Times notes that despite this massive alleged theft, Wexner never sued Epstein, fueling speculation about the true nature of their financial split.
In a 2019 letter, Wexner stated he was "embarrassed" and "deceived" by Epstein. However, newly released files in late 2025 continue to scrutinise how a savvy businessman could let a known fraudster manage his wealth for two decades without noticing the abuse.