Epstein files: How Les Wexner’s money built Jeffrey Epstein’s dirty empire

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 21:37 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 21:37 IST

Court records and media reports show how Jeffrey Epstein gained extraordinary financial control over billionaire Les Wexner’s empire, despite early warnings. From power of attorney to property transfers, the relationship remains under scrutiny, with key questions still unresolved.

The "Rat" Who Took Control Ignoring Early Warnings
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The "Rat" Who Took Control Ignoring Early Warnings

According to The New York Times, retail tycoon Les Wexner hired Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1980s despite his own advisor warning, "I smell a rat." Wexner ignored this, firing the advisor and handing Epstein full control over his billion-dollar empire.

Absolute Power of Attorney Signing Checks and Tax Returns
2 / 7

Absolute Power of Attorney Signing Checks and Tax Returns

In 1991, Wexner granted Epstein "unlimited" power of attorney. Vanity Fair reports this allowed Epstein to hire people, sign tax returns, and move millions of dollars without Wexner’s direct approval, effectively making him the shadow CEO of Wexner’s fortune.

The $0 Mansion Transfer?
3 / 7

The $0 Mansion Transfer?

Records show Wexner bought the massive Manhattan mansion at 9 East 71st Street for $13.2 million in 1989. Bloomberg investigation revealed that by 2011, ownership was transferred to an Epstein-controlled trust for effectively nothing ($0), raising huge financial questions.

The "Lolita Express" Funding Wexner’s Plane Used for Crimes
4 / 7

The "Lolita Express" Funding Wexner’s Plane Used for Crimes

Epstein’s infamous Boeing 727, known as the "Lolita Express," was originally owned by Wexner’s company. CBS News highlights that Epstein used this plane, maintained with Wexner’s money, to transport powerful guests and victims across the globe.

Posing as a Victoria’s Secret Scout Using the Brand to Lure Victims
5 / 7

Posing as a Victoria’s Secret Scout Using the Brand to Lure Victims

Epstein frequently visited Victoria's Secret offices and posed as a talent scout. The Wall Street Journal reports he used this connection to lure young women with promises of modelling careers, a ruse that Wexner was allegedly alerted to but did not stop immediately.

The Missing $46 Million Theft or Payment?
6 / 7

The Missing $46 Million Theft or Payment?

After severing ties in 2007, Wexner claimed Epstein had "misappropriated" $46 million of his personal fortune. The New York Times notes that despite this massive alleged theft, Wexner never sued Epstein, fueling speculation about the true nature of their financial split.

"Deceived" or Complicit? Wexner Claims Victimhood
7 / 7

"Deceived" or Complicit? Wexner Claims Victimhood

In a 2019 letter, Wexner stated he was "embarrassed" and "deceived" by Epstein. However, newly released files in late 2025 continue to scrutinise how a savvy businessman could let a known fraudster manage his wealth for two decades without noticing the abuse.

