Jeffrey Epstein used private jet privileges, diplomatic connections, and fraudulent documents to cross borders easily. Photos show numerous foreign IDs. Reports confirm he used these methods to bypass standard customs until his 2019 arrest.
Federal prosecutors found a fraudulent Austrian passport in Epstein's safe during a 2019 raid. The Guardian reports that the document featured a fake name and listed his residence as Saudi Arabia, raising questions about his secret travel methods.
Epstein's private jet, the "Lolita Express", allowed him to bypass rigorous security checks. CBS News reported that private terminals often have laxer customs enforcement, enabling him to transport guests with minimal scrutiny compared to commercial flyers.
In December 2025, House Oversight Democrats released photos showing foreign passports and ID cards. PBS News confirms the cache included documents from Russia, suggesting a complex network of travel identities used by the financier.
Epstein's lawyers argued the fake passport was for protection against kidnapping due to his faith. The Times of Israel reports that despite claims he never used it, stamps from France and the UK proved he had indeed travelled with it.
Epstein had high-level contacts, receiving gifts like a tent from Saudi royals,
Epstein was eventually caught returning from Paris in 2019. Fox News states that his arrest at Teterboro Airport proved that while private travel offers privacy, federal agents can still track flight manifests when an active investigation is underway.
Prosecutors labelled Epstein a "flight risk" due to the contents of his safe. The Guardian reports that "piles of cash" and diamonds found alongside the fake passport suggested he was prepared to vanish at a moment's notice.
Recently released photos included passports of young women with redacted info. CBS News suggests these documents likely belonged to women Epstein was engaging, potentially facilitating their movement across borders under his protection.
Epstein coordinated travel with world leaders via his "Little Black Book". Al Jazeera notes that his ability to broker deals with heads of state likely afforded him travel courtesies and ease of movement unavailable to the average citizen.
Forever While private jets worked for decades, they ultimately failed. Time Magazine writes that meticulous records kept by pilots and physical evidence in his safe became key components in dismantling the illusion of his untouchable status.