/Epstein Files: From 'We know their names' to 'Bad things will happen to me' — What survivors said

As US President Donald Trump on Friday (November 20) signed the bill required to release Epstein Files, here's a look at what the survivors said about the abuse over the years
We are fighting for the children. I am traumatised. You have put us through so much stress. I felt I couldn’t say no — if I disobeyed, something bad would happen
The days of sweeping this under the rug are over. We the survivors say 'no more
There are gaps in my memory that I cannot recover, no matter how hard I try. The government holds documents that could help me understand my own story and begin to heal
This was not limited to underage girls in Florida. We are not here for pity. We are here to demand accountability
Annie Farmer, who along with her sister once tried to tell her story to Vanity Fair, said their account was suppressed under direct pressure from Epstein and Maxwell. “We know their names," she said
I had never been more afraid in my life than that first time. I remembered seeing photos of him alongside influential figures — images that left me convinced no one would believe my story