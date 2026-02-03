/Epstein emails reveal Sarah Ferguson took Beatrice and Eugenie to meet paedophile at his Palm Beach mansion

Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York, had lunch with Jeffrey Epstein after he was released in 2009. She took her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to meet the paedophile, according to emails in the new Epstein Files.
Newly released Epstein Files show that Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York, took daughter Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to see pedophile Jeffrey Epstein less than a week after his released from a Florida jail. The late financier was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008 and released in 2009, after which he spent time in house arrest until 2010. Beatrice and Eugenie would have been aged 20 and 19 at the time, respectively.
Fergie emailed Epstein to inform him about the visit and asked him to make the necessary arrangements. She wrote, "What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie. Are we having lunch?” Epstein then emailed Ghislaine Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend, on July 28, 2009, telling her "ferg and the two girls come [sic] yesterday".
Emails written by Epstein about Fergie's visit show they all met at his Palm Beach mansion. They are vegetable lasagne prepared by a Parisian chef. However, emails he wrote to British lawyer Paul Tweed on April 7 2011, show that he was unhappy with Fergie for not being able to defend him publicly following his conviction. "She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities," Epstein wrote, according to Daily Mail.
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have been mentioned several times in the Epstein emails. According to one of them, Epstein tried to arrange meetings between the two and his goddaughter, Celina Dubin, daughter of billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and his wife Eva. Fergie also made a crass comment about Eugenie when Epstein enquired about him. Epstein asked Ferguson about taking a trip to New York, to which she replied, “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”
Ferguson also congratulated Epstein on the birth of a baby boy, according to new emails. There is no public information on Epstein having a son. If there is truth to this news, then Epstein’s secret son would be 14 years old today. Fergie wrote in another email, "I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."
The former Duchess of York was also in contact with Jeffrey Epstein while he was in prison for his sex crimes, according to the latest tranche of documents released by the DOJ. Epstein was released on 22 July 2009, and an email dated 14 June 2009 with the sender named "Sarah" says, "I need to ask you how I start The Mothers Army company so it can be commercial, how do I do that? Can you help me?"
Andrew, Ferguson's ex-husband, who was stripped of his royal titles after his connection with Epstein came to light, is also in the new Epstein files. There is a photo of him kneeling down on all fours over a woman.