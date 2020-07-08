England, West Indies take a knee in first Test as cricket returns in slightly different look

International cricket was back in action amid rain delay at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While the toss took place after an early lunch, the new England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first after winning the coin flip. Social distancing norms were already in place as team huddles and handshakes were scrapped as players stood in distance before the start of Day 1's play.

Players paused for a minute's silence in memory of all who lost their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic before taking the knee just before the first ball of the day was bowled in support for the Black Lives Matter movement.