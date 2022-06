England smash world record: A look at teams with highest ODI totals

Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 09:11 PM(IST)

England batters went bonkers against Netherlands in the first ODI between the two sides at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Friday (June 17). Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Philip Slat all slammed centuries apiece as England went on to break their own record to post the highest-ever total in ODI history. England missed out on the 500-run mark by just two runs as they scored a staggering 498/4 in 50 overs against the Dutch. Here is a look at the teams with the highest totals in ODI history.

England - 498/4 vs Netherlands - 2022

England smashed their own record to slam the highest ever total in ODI history, against Netherlands in the first ODI between the two sides on Friday (June 17). It was a dominant performane from the England batters, who went all guns blazing right from the word go.

Jos Butttler finished as the top-scorer with a sensational 162 off just 70 balls while Dawid Malan (125) and Phil Slat (122) also scored centuries apiece. England broke their own record of 481 runs against Australia in an ODI encounter in 2018.

(Photograph:AFP)