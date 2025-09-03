England’s lowest ODI totals: Three against Australia, can you guess other opponents?

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 12:06 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 12:06 IST

England were bowled out for just 131 against South Africa on Tuesday (September 2), suffering a seven-wicket defeat. However, this total wasn’t their lowest in ODI history. Let’s take a look at England’s top five lowest scores in One Day Internationals.

England vs Australia – Manchester, 14 June 2001 (86 all out)
(Photograph: AFP)

In one of their worst ODI batting collapses, England were bowled out for just 86 against Australia at Old Trafford. England Captain Alec Stewart had a forgettable outing, as he was dismissed for a three-ball duck.

England vs Sri Lanka – Dambulla, 18 November 2003 (88 all out)
(Photograph: AFP)

Facing Sri Lanka in tough subcontinent conditions, England were bowled out for just 88 in Dambulla. Spin from the Lankan bowlers dismantled the English lineup. Skipper Michael Vaughan managed only two runs out of the 88.

England vs New Zealand – Wellington, 16 February 2002 (89 all out)
(Photograph: AFP)

England struggled to face New Zealand’s seam attack in Wellington and were bundled out for just 89. English Captain Nasser Hussain scored just three runs, as England collapsed inside 38 overs in this one-sided contest.

England vs Australia – Leeds, 18 June 1975 (93 all out)
(Photograph: Wikipedia Commons)

In the inaugural edition of the ODI World Cup, England were reduced to just 93 against arch-rivals Australia at Headingley. It was a poor batting show in front of a home crowd. Skipper Mike Denness showed some resistance by top-scoring with 27 off 60 balls.

England vs Australia – Melbourne, 7 February 1979 (94 all out)
(Photograph: Wikipedia Commons)

England were bowled out for just 94 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Skipper Mike Brearley battled hard, scoring a patient 40 off 116 deliveries, but couldn't help the visitors to reach the three-figure mark.

