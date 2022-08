2) Chloe Kelly's iconic celebration

Both teams were under tremendous pressure in the extra time as they searched for the winning goal. But the moment arrived for England in the 110th minute when Chloe Kelly slotted the ball on home on a rebound after Germany faied to handle a corner. She waited for the referee to deem her goal legal before taking off her shirt to celebrate passionately with he teammates and the support staff.



(Photograph:AFP)