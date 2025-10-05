/End of space news? NASA’s website shuts down, no updates until govt funds space agency

Freezing NASA’s web presence affects global collaborators, students, researchers, and space enthusiasts. Public access to mission data, educational materials, and science news is cut off, at least temporarily.
The US government is currently without approved funding, triggering a shutdown of many federal operations. NASA is legally barred from spending money it doesn’t have, so it has suspended non-essential activities including website updates and public outreach.
NASA’s homepage now carries a notice: “Website will not be updated until funding is enacted.” Many mission pages, news releases, and scientific updates are frozen in place.
Core “essential” functions remain active, life support for astronauts aboard the ISS, monitoring of active spacecraft, planetary defense tasks, and other safety-critical work. These are legally exempt from shutdown under federal law.
Most science research, mission planning, educational outreach, and website content generation have been halted. Collaborative international programs and new launch preparations are particularly vulnerable to delay.
NASA and other agencies have faced similar halts in past government shutdowns (2013, 2018-19). Each time, many projects fell behind schedule, and scientists faced funding gaps.
Updates will resume only after Congress passes emergency funding or a full budget. Until then, NASA’s public voice is muted, and mission momentum risks stalling. Delays could cascade into long-term setbacks for space exploration, research, and collaboration.