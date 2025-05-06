End of an era: 6 Legends who might retire after IPL 2025

1. MS Dhoni (CSK)
CSK legend, MS Dhoni is 43 and already struggling. In IPL 2025, he played 11 matches and scored just 163 runs. He mostly came in to bat at the end and couldn’t make a big impact. With persistent knee issues and age this might be his last season in yellow for him.
2. Moeen Ali (KKR)
Moeen Ali had little impact in IPL 2025. He has scored five runs in his five innings and picked up only five wickets, with an economy rate of 8.07. With form dipping, this could be his last IPL run.
3. Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK)
CSK off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up just five wickets in seven matches this season with an economy over nine and going wicketless in multiple games. At 38, his bowling has lost its touch in T20s, and this season could mark his IPL exit.
4. Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Ajinkya Rahane has scored 327 runs in 11 matches played so far. Though still technically sound, he lacks the aggressive touch needed in T20 cricket. With youngsters in hunt, the experienced top-order batter could potentially make way for the new-comers.
5. Faf du Plessis (DC)
The opening batter from Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis has managed to score 168 in six matches, with one fifty, but also had many poor scores. He could potentially retire citing the lack in consistency and form.
6. Ishant Sharma (GT)
The veteran pacer from Gujarat Titans had a tough time in IPL 2025, taking just four wickets in seven games played so far. He has been smashed over by batters with an economy of above 11.