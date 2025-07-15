LOGIN
Emmy Nominations 2025: Meet all the nominees of drama categories - Severance leads; Pedro Pascal scores a nom

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 21:48 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 23:14 IST

Emmy 2025 nominations are out! Apple’s workplace drama Severance leads the charge with 27 nominations, followed by HBO’s The Penguin. Here are all the nominees in the drama categories.

Gear up for TV's biggest night! On Tuesday (July 15), the nominees for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced live from Wolf Theatre in the Academy’s Saban Media Centre in Los Angeles.

The winners will be announced at this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, September 14. The event will take place at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting this year’s show.

Outstanding Drama Series
Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise,

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

