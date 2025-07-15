Emmy Nominations 2025: Meet all the nominees of drama categories - Severance leads; Pedro Pascal scores a nom

Emmy 2025 nominations are out! Apple’s workplace drama Severance leads the charge with 27 nominations, followed by HBO’s The Penguin. Here are all the nominees in the drama categories.
Gear up for TV's biggest night! On Tuesday (July 15), the nominees for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced live from Wolf Theatre in the Academy’s Saban Media Centre in Los Angeles.
The winners will be announced at this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday, September 14. The event will take place at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting this year’s show.
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise,
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus