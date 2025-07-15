/Emmy 2025: Meet the limited or anthology series nominations - Adolescence gets a nod

Emmy nominations are here! All shows released between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, were eligible for the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and this year has truly been exceptional as the audeince got some of the best television shows from around the world.
It’s officially Emmy season! Emmy nominations are here, and as expected, Netflix’s limited series Adolescence has earned a nomination in the Limited or Anthology Series category. Other nominees in this category include Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and The Penguin.
Black Mirror is again up for the Emmy. Since premiering in 2011, the show has garnered significant recognition, earning multiple Emmy nominations and wins over the years. Season 7 of the hit show, which was released in April, has earned a nomination in the Limited or Anthology Series category.
Netflix’s breakout series Adolescence was the talk of the whole world following its release, thanks to the prolific performance from the cast, especially from Owen Cooper. The acclaimed show has got nominations in six key categories.
Based on real-life experience, the groundbreaking limited series Dying for Sex has also received nominations. The show revolves around Molly Kochan, portrayed by Michelle Williams, who is battling stage IV breast cancer and embarks on a journey to explore her sexual desires.
Based on the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menendez by their sons, the Netflix series tells the audience about the shocking case of the two brothers, their decades-long court trial, and much more. In the documentary, the two brothers also put forward their side of the story.
With fantastic performance and a thrilling plot, The Penguin has earned 24 Primetime Emmy nominations, becoming the second-best for a comic-book series. The spin-off show from the 2022 film The Batman revolves around Oz Cobb's transformation from a disfigured man to one of the known Gotham gangsters. Colin Farrell played the titular role.