Emmy 2025: All the nominations in the Comedy category, Martin Scorsese earns acting nomination, Ayo Edebiri creates history

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 23:01 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 23:01 IST

Filmmakers Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese have earned surprise acting nominations in the Guest artist categories. Meanwhile, favourites Abbott Elementary and The Bears got Best Comedy series nod. 

Meet the nominees in Comedy category
Meet the nominees in Comedy category

Ayo Edebiri created history as she earned her third consecutive nomination in Best Actress category for her performance in The Bears, meanwhile, directors Ron Howard and Martin Scorsese earned acting nominations. Here are all the nominees in the Comedy categories.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY
OUTSTANDING COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio

