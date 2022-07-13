Emmy 2022: Actors who were snubbed from the nominations

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 03:48 PM(IST)

The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, with ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ taking up major spots. On the other hand, Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ created history by becoming the first non-English show to earn 14 Emmy nods, including Lee Jung-Jae getting a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Zendaya became the youngest producer and actor to get a two-time acting nomination. This was the first time in the history of Emmy awards that the nominations were announced without an acknowledgement of which network or platform leads the list. 

There are hundreds of shows trying to compete for those precious nods. Though notable shows and performances were honoured at this year’s Emmy nominations, there are still a few quality shows and excellent performers who were completely ignored. Here is a list of actors who were expected to get a nod for their performances but were snubbed. 
 

Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show'

This year saw a cut-throat competition for the title of lead actress in a drama category. Although Aniston had already been nominated for the show previously, she was expected to grab a nomination this year as well for her role in the Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show’, instead, her co-star Reese Witherspoon received a nod. 
 

Julia Roberts for 'Gaslit' 

One of the talented movie stars failed to make it through the cut in the TV category. Roberts, playing a historic figure in Starz's Watergate drama ‘Gaslit’, was done with perfection but did not manage to get a nomination in the limited series or even in the TV movie. 
 

Naveen Andrews for 'Dropout'

Though Amanda Seyfried and Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’ was celebrated at the Emmy nominations, its male lead Naveen Andrews' remarkable performance was overlooked as Sunny Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes' (Seyfried) romantic and business partner. He was incredibly unsettling. Andrews delivers a balanced and edgy performance with every facial expression and body movement exuding brilliance. But, we don't know how he failed to get recognised. 
 

Selena Gomez for 'Only Murders In the Building'

Gomez, as Mabel Mora, had made it to the slot, it would have made the actor the third Latina ever to be nominated for leading actress in the comedy category. She missed the nod to comedy veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez’s layered and enigmatic role deserved it after all. 
 

Sarah Goldberg for Barry 

Sarah Goldberg,  who has given a stunning performance in season 3 of this HBO dark comedy, could not make it to the list of nominees. Her character's in-between rage and panic, with a dash of slapstick fun, turned out to be one of the year's biggest breakout performances.
 

Sterling K Brown and Mandy Moore for 'This is Us'

Both actors from NBC's most praised drama were expected to have a slot in this year’s Emmy nominations, but their farewell season could not catch up with the new entrants in the race. Brown and Morre’s outstanding work was overlooked even in the show's final season in favour of Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for ‘Killing Eve’. 
 

Samuel L Jackson for 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

Jackson, who has been remarkable in the Apple Plus show, was on the list of favourites in the limited-series-actor category for an Emmy. However, it was ignored to take in Himesh Patel instead for his HBO Max post-plague mini-series, 'Station Eleven'.
 

