Emmy 2022: Actors who were snubbed from the nominations

The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, with ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ taking up major spots. On the other hand, Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ created history by becoming the first non-English show to earn 14 Emmy nods, including Lee Jung-Jae getting a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Zendaya became the youngest producer and actor to get a two-time acting nomination. This was the first time in the history of Emmy awards that the nominations were announced without an acknowledgement of which network or platform leads the list.

There are hundreds of shows trying to compete for those precious nods. Though notable shows and performances were honoured at this year’s Emmy nominations, there are still a few quality shows and excellent performers who were completely ignored. Here is a list of actors who were expected to get a nod for their performances but were snubbed.

