Emma Watson retiring? Here's taking a look at her career and rise to fame

Hollywood sweetheart Emma Watson is reportedly leaving her acting career or so some reports claims. From Hermoine in Harry Potter to UN ambassador, here is the timeline of Emma Watson and her life in Hollywood.
The Harry Potter girl Emma Watson was born on April 15, 1990, to English lawyers Chris Watson and Jacqueline Luesby. She lived in the French country until she was 5 when her parents moved back to England. She can speak some French but not enough to be fluent.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Harry Potter's Hermoine
At a very young age when she was attending theatre classes at Dragon School, in Oxford, she got her biggest breakthrough. Her school teachers decided to audition her for the role of Harry’s best friend, Hermione Granger. Emma auditioned for the role eight times, beating all her seniors to bag the role. Interestingly, right from the first audition, she won the heart of the author herself, J.K. Rowling.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hermione Granger
Emma Stone grew up on the screen as she reprised her role of Hermione Granger through the franchise's eight films starting from Philosopher's Stone in 2001 to Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. Over the years, she was highly praised for her character and garnered big allocates for her stunning performance including, Young Artist Awards, National Movie Awards and many more.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fame
In 2001, the first movie of the series 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' released and broke records from day one and become the highest-grossing film of 2001.
Her performance was praised by critics calling her "admirable", "stole the show". Watson was nominated for five awards for her performance in Philosopher's Stone.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Major Achievements
Following her debut, Emma Watson became the youngest teenager to appear on the ‘Teen Vogue’ magazine at the age of 15. Later, Emma was named the Highest-Grossing Actress of the Decade by the organization. Her films had grossed over 5.4 billion dollars worldwide.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Other famous character
Apart from the famous Harry Potter series, Emma has starred in plenty of successful movies. In 2007, she first time starred is a non-Potter film, 'Ballet Shoes'. Over the years, she gave some noteworthy performances from Belle in 'Beauty And The Beast ' to playing Nicki Moore in 'The Bling Ring'.
Recently, Watson gave another notable role in 2019, when she starred in the coming-of-age period drama 'Little Women' (the movie was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture). In the movie, Emma played Margaret "Meg" March — one of the four sisters.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Personal developemt
Watson took a gap from the year 2011 to 2014. In the years, she worked on her education, graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in English literature in May 2014.
In the meantime, she was appointed a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the UN Women campaign 'HeForShe', which advocates for gender equality.
“I almost thought about going and doing a year of gender studies, then I realised that I was learning so much by being on the ground and just speaking with people and doing my reading,” she said at the time.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Is she retiring?
After being away from the limelight for more than a year, there is news that Emma Watson is retiring from acting. An agent reportedly said she will retire while those reports were refuted after her manager said nothing of the sort will happen.