Emma Watson retiring? Here's taking a look at her career and rise to fame

Other famous character

Apart from the famous Harry Potter series, Emma has starred in plenty of successful movies. In 2007, she first time starred is a non-Potter film, 'Ballet Shoes'. Over the years, she gave some noteworthy performances from Belle in 'Beauty And The Beast ' to playing Nicki Moore in 'The Bling Ring'.

Recently, Watson gave another notable role in 2019, when she starred in the coming-of-age period drama 'Little Women' (the movie was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture). In the movie, Emma played Margaret "Meg" March — one of the four sisters.



(Photograph:Twitter)