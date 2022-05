Madonna to Amitabh Bachchan: Celebrities who are embracing NFT marketplace

Celebrities worldwide are racing to become a part of the NFT craze faster at an unprecedented pace. From Amitabh Bachchan to Madonna, who recently stirred debate with her nude NFT, here is the list of celebrities from across genres who have jumped into this digital space.

Madonna

The pop icon Madonna recently made her controversial debut in the world of NFTs with her new collection titled 'Mother of Creation'. This collection features her nude avatar giving birth to trees, butterflies and other insects.

Madonna, 63 faced major backlash over her 3D nude NFT.

The singer teamed up with digital artist Mike Winkelmann also known as Beeple to create a very NSFW collection for the artist. The pop legend describes her trifecta as a connection between the ways people create life and also the way people create art.



