Emergency in India: When Indira Gandhi's dark move galvanized the Opposition

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency in India forty-four years ago on June 25, 1975.

The move threw India's democratic polity completely out of gear as several Opposition leaders were arrested and draconian measures undertaken to stifle free speech and press.

The Emergency lasted for 21 months from June 25 to March 21, 1977.

(Photograph:Getty)