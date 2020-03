Emboldened animals venture into locked-down cities worldwide

As humans retreat into their homes as more and more countries go under coronavirus lockdown, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of our biggest cities.

Wild boars

Wild boars have descended from the hills around Barcelona and can be seen in residential areas. Dozens of wild pigs have taken up residence inside the city, after a lockdown was imposed in Spain.



(Photograph:AFP)